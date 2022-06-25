Colors of Pride makes its debut in Austin

The new pride event builds community for LGBTQIA+ people of color.

Kicking off their first year, from 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, the event was hosted inside the Branch Park Pavilion in the Mueller District.

Greater Austin has the nation’s third-largest LGBTQIA+ population per capita, half of whom are people of color. Colors of Pride is free for the public to attend and features music, food, games and more.

Attendees could also hear community conversations guided by leaders from throughout Austin.

"The fact that they do this specifically for trans-people, people of color and their allies is a great thing. We have never done anything like this before in Austin. There has been so much effort from so many people and so many organizations, it's an amazing thing," said Anna Nguyen the president of PFLAG Austin.

According to organizers, Austin’s Colors of Pride Festival is a party with a purpose: to build community.

“We envision a future in which every LGBTQIA+ resident has the social support and access to resources they need to live happily ever after, right here in the heart of Texas," stated Clayton Gibson, founder of QWELL Community Foundation.

Sponsored by Google, the event featured POC-owned businesses and performers including a mocktail bar by Sans Bar, West China Tea House, DJ Chorizo Funk, Theo Love, Mama Duke, outdoor games, a marketplace by Frida Friday and a free communal brunch from POC-owned restaurants.

"It's the same as saying you should have a place to worship, you have a safe place to work, you should have a safe place for your children to go, queer space is necessary. I like to think that all faith is queer faith because queer people are everywhere. So it would be really nice if year-round people just remember that we're always involved and just remember that our safety matters as much as their safety does," said Jeremy Teel, an organizer of Colors of Pride.

