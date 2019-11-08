AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro is joining in on the "Boogie Wonderland" fun in the 2019 Austin Pride Parade.

The city's transportation agency took to Twitter Aug. 10 to show off a party bus that got an upgrade for the parade. The bus, outlined in neon lights, has flashing neon words that say, "Turn up the pride."

The bus, along with the Capital Metro team, "will be out in full force to support our LGBTQ community" with the agency's President and CEO, Randy Clarke, the agency said.

It's something the agency has done every year for the past 10 years.

CapMetro will march alongside more than 150 other Austin-area organizations in the parade, including Alamo Drafthouse, Austin Independent School District, IBM, Indeed, Microsoft, Oracle and South by Southwest.

This year's Austin Pride theme is "Boogie Wonderland."

The parade commences at 8 p.m. at 11th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, before turning south down Congress Avenue and east onto Fourth Street. The parade will end at Republic Square at 11 p.m.

Around 400,000 people are expected to descend on Downtown Austin for the fun.

KVUE, the official media sponsor, is streaming the parade starting at 7:45 p.m. CT at KVUE.com, on the KVUE app and on KVUE's YouTube page.

