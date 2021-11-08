KVUE PROFILES: BookWoman

The bookstore creates a safe haven for the Austin LGBTQ community.

AUSTIN, Texas — Her story became her legacy. She is the Book Woman of Austin.

As Austin celebrates Pride Month in August, KVUE met with the woman who read between the lines and created a safe haven for the Austin LGBTQ community within her bookstore.

“By meeting a small group of lesbian mothers, it became my path to be invited to join the collective that became BookWoman,” said BookWoman owner Susan Post.

Within the first two years of BookWoman’s creation, all but Susan had left.

“We fought so hard to get open, so I made the decision. I became The BookWoman, it’s important to keep this going,” said Post.

But with this decision came with prejudice in her face.

“We heard the nastiest insults like, ‘Ew that’s a bunch dirty lesbians in there.’ It hardened me to my task to keep doing this,” said Post.

“We’ve always been present and queer and we’re now the only feminist bookstore in Texas,” said senior book seller Audrey Kohler.

BookWoman has now been open for 45 years in Austin. You can find this historic bookstore by following them on Instagram (@bookwomanaustin).