AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's LGBTQ+ community and supporters took to the streets for the 2019 Austin Pride parade, and it proved to be a colorful and celebratory affair.

KVUE is proud to have been the official media sponsor of Austin Pride, along with our partners at Freeman Law. That means not only are were we an official sponsor, we also emceed the parade, participating in our very own float and live-streamed the event on KVUE.com and our YouTube page so you could join in on the fun even if you couldn't make it downtown!

Austin Pride's 2019 theme was "Boogie Wonderland," with 152 different groups marching in the parade this year – the highest number since the parade started, according to Austin Pride's parade director. Thousands attended.

The festival ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fiesta Gardens.

The parade then commenced at 8 p.m. at 11th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, before turning south down Congress Avenue and east onto Fourth Street. The parade ended at Republic Square at 11 p.m.

PHOTOS: KVUE parties at Austin Pride parade KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE

KVUE's Mike Rush, Quita Culpepper, Albert Ramon, Tony Plohetski and some KVUE staff partied on our float. The float was at 11th place in the parade. Pattrik Perez and Anavid Reyes hosted the digital stream from the stage at Fourth and Congress streets. Perez and Reyes were joined by special guest Heath Riddles of the Pease Park Conservancy.

We also had multiple cameras for the digital broadcast to make sure you were getting as many cool views as possible of all the fun stuff happening at the parade!

Below is a list of all the participating groups in the parade:

Accenture Accruent Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) AIDS Services of Austin Alamo Drafthouse Altstadt Brewery American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU-TX) American Red Cross serving Central and South Texas ASHwell Atlassian Austin Anthem Austin Area Affirming Episcopalians Austin Area Reconciling in Christ Lutheran Churches Austin Chronicle Qmmunity Austin Community College Austin Dance Syndicate Austin Front Runners Austin Galano Austin Gay Men's Chorus Austin ISD Austin Pride - Boogie Wonderland Float with Mr. Ms. Mx. Austin PRIDE and the 2019 Grand Marshals Austin PRIDE 2020 Float - 30 Year Diamond Celebration Austin Valkyries Women's Rugby BAE Systems Bank of America Bazaarvoice Birds Barbershop Blackbaud BlackLocus Blizzard Entertainment Blue Apron Boundless Network Box, Inc Breast Cancer Resource Center Broadway In Austin Brown Distributing BuildASign Bumble Capital Metro Central Texas Veterans Health Care System Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. Cheer Austin Cigna Creative Action Creative Agencies of Austin Crunch Fitness Dazzle Coffee Inc Dead Music Capital Band Deep Eddy Vodka DellPrideERG Deloitte Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy eBay Electronic Arts Enterprise Holdings Facebook Fairmont Austin Farmers Insurance Favor Delivery First United Methodist Church Ghisallo Cycling Initiative GLAM Climb of Texas GLG Group GoDaddy Google Highland Lounge Human Rights Campaign IBM IGT IKEA Indeed Irish Consulate Journey Imperfect Faith Community JP Morgan Chase Kabam Inc. Kasasa KhushATX Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt Kind Clinic KIPP Texas - Austin Public Schools Krewe of Olympus KVUE Ladies on Wheels Austin Lake Travis LGBTQ+ Alliance League at AT&T Lesbian and Gay Peace Officers Association Lick Honest Ice Creams Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church Log Cabin Republicans of Austin Manor Police Department Microsoft MOVE Texas N19 Entertainment, LLC (DBA HorrorWeb) National Instruments Netspend Nordstrom Northwestern Mutual Nulo Pet Food ONE Gas Oracle Out Youth Parsley Energy Patriot Pool and Spa PayPal People's Community Clinic PFLAG Austin Pflugerville Police Department Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP Progressive Insurance Project Transitions Rainbow Patrol Recovery Unplugged REI Restora Austin RetailMeNot RhayneStarr Hair Studio #TheLab Richard's Rainwater SHI International Corp. Sir Rat Leather and Gearwear Smart City Locating Snarfs Sandwiches Starbucks Coffee Company ATX Stonewall Democrats of Austin Stonewall Equality Employees Network Storable SXSW T-Mobile Temple Beth Shalom Texas Rainbow Jeepers The Austin Moms' Village The Balloon Collective The Long Center for the Performing Arts The Zebra Tito's Vodka Travis County Sheriff's Office Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment Under Armour Unity Church of the Hills Univision uShip UT Division of Diversity & Community Engagement Vampire Court of Austin Verizon Visa VMware Volleyball Austin VRBO W Hotel Austin Waterloo Strategies Whole Foods Market Wyndham Destinations YMCA of Austin

