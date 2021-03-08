Celebrating Pride: KVUE staff members share their stories

KVUE is a proud sponsor of the Austin Pride parade.

AUSTIN, Texas — June may be Pride month for the rest of the U.S., but in Austin we like to do things differently.

Austin Pride is celebrated in August. This year's Austin Pride Parade will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, starting at 8 p.m. – and KVUE is thrilled to be a sponsor!

At KVUE, we stand strong with the LGBTQ community and we're so excited to be part of an event that celebrates their joy and resilience. One of the reasons Austin Pride is so important to KVUE is because of the wonderful members of our staff who are part of Austin's LGBTQ community. Some work behind the scenes, but others are familiar faces to KVUE viewers.

To celebrate Pride this year, KVUE's Bryce Newberry, Erica Proffer, Jason Mikell, Shane Hinton and Tony Plohetski shared their stories of self-acceptance and hardships, joy and heartbreak. The hope is to show that everyone should be proud of who they are.

You can watch all the videos in this series in the playlist below: