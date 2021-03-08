Celebrating Pride: KVUE staff members share their stories

AUSTIN, Texas — June may be Pride month for the rest of the U.S., but in Austin we like to do things differently.
Austin Pride is celebrated in August. This year's Austin Pride Parade will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, starting at 8 p.m. – and KVUE is thrilled to be a sponsor!
At KVUE, we stand strong with the LGBTQ community and we're so excited to be part of an event that celebrates their joy and resilience. One of the reasons Austin Pride is so important to KVUE is because of the wonderful members of our staff who are part of Austin's LGBTQ community. Some work behind the scenes, but others are familiar faces to KVUE viewers.
To celebrate Pride this year, KVUE's Bryce Newberry, Erica Proffer, Jason Mikell, Shane Hinton and Tony Plohetski shared their stories of self-acceptance and hardships, joy and heartbreak. The hope is to show that everyone should be proud of who they are.
You can watch all the videos in this series in the playlist below:
RELATED STORIES:
- Austin Police Department introduces 'PRIDE car' in continuing celebration of Pride Month
- Austin, Nashville LGBT Chambers of Commerce team up for 'Pride in Local Music'
- Pride flag hangs at Travis County Government Administration building for the first time
- Austin FC unveils 'ATX Pride Flag' tifo at second-ever home game, Inaugural Pride Night