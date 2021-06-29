Austin, Nashville LGBT Chambers of Commerce team up for 'Pride in Local Music'

The event is a hybrid of virtual and in-person performances by LGBTQ+ artists.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin and Nashville LGBT Chambers of Commerce are teaming up to put on the second "Pride in Local Music" event celebrating and supporting local LGBTQ+ artists.

The event will feature musical performances from five local artists in iconic venues located in both cities. Austin performers include Patrice Pike, Kenny Williams Trio, P1nkstar, Pleasure Venom and Tina G.

LGBT Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tina Cannon said the event started last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We partnered with our sister chamber in Nashville last year because we knew that the pandemic was hitting everybody hard, but mostly in our two sister cities of music. It really hit our music and creative economy the hardest," said Cannon.

Last year the event was only virtual. This year's event will be a hybrid of in-person and live-streamed performances. In Austin, there will be free, live watch parties at The Pub, Oilcan Harry's and Rain on 4th. There is also an Austin VIG (Very Important Gay) Watch Party. It's a ticketed event that includes hors d'oeuvres, drinks and live music on the rooftop at the W.

This year's event will support the Austin LGBT Chamber Education Fund. For more information on the event, visit its website here.