AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies were out in force on Saturday night in a show of celebration and love.

KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride, and boogied through Downtown Austin alongside our friends at Freeman Law.

But KVUE wasn’t the only local organization in on the fun on Saturday, with more than 150 different groups participating in the parade this year. That’s the highest number since the parade started!

Austin ISD said it was “proud to support our LGBTQ+ students and staff” by marching in the parade.

“AISD is committed to creating a safe, supportive learning environment for all students!” it wrote on its Facebook page.

The Austin Police Department was providing extra security for the parade, and shared its support for the event on social media.

RELATED: APD launches 'Safe Place' initiative for reporting anti-LGBTQ+ crimes

“Pride, equality and peace! #OneAustin #SaferTogether” the department said in a post featuring a rainbow-design APD vehicle.

Austin Fire Department was also there for the Pride Parade – carrying on a long-standing tradition.

“Many years ago, we became the first City of Austin public safety agency to participate in the Austin Pride parade,” the fire department said. “We’ve continued our involvement every year since, including tonight. Thanks for having us!”

UT Austin Police voiced their support for LGBTQ+ students as they took to Downtown Austin on Saturday night.

“UTPD has PRIDE,” they said. “Teaming up with our friends at the Austin Police Department for the Austin Pride parade. Give us a wave!”

They were joined by several others from the UT community, including the Longhorns and Dell Medical School.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler marched in the parade alongside presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who was in town for a campaign event.

RELATED: Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg marches with Austin mayor at Austin Pride Parade

The mayor was joined by others from the City of Austin, who marched under the banner of the LGBTQ Quality of Life Commission.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Equality Texas was at Fiesta Gardens for the Austin Pride Festival.

During the parade, social media was buzzing with pride from other local businesses, organizations and public figures – including many of KVUE’s own!

KVUE emceed the parade, participating in our very own float and livestreamed the event on KVUE.com and our YouTube page so you could join in on the fun even if you couldn't make it downtown!

The festival ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fiesta Gardens.

The parade then commenced at 8 p.m. at 11th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, before turning south down Congress Avenue and east onto Fourth Street. The parade ended at Republic Square at 11 p.m.

KVUE's Mike Rush, Quita Culpepper, Albert Ramon, Tony Plohetski and some KVUE staff partied on our float. The float was at 11th place in the parade. Pattrik Perez and Anavid Reyes hosted the digital stream from the stage at Fourth and Congress streets. Perez and Reyes were joined by special guest Heath Riddles of the Pease Park Conservancy.

We also had multiple cameras for the digital broadcast to make sure you were getting as many cool views as possible of all the fun stuff happening at the parade!

Be sure to share your social media posts using #LiveWithPride on Instagram and Twitter!

PHOTOS: KVUE parties at Austin Pride parade KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE

Below is a list of all the participating groups in the parade: