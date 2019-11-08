AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies were out in force on Saturday night in a show of celebration and love.

KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride, and boogied through Downtown Austin alongside our friends at Freeman Law.

But KVUE wasn’t the only local organization in on the fun on Saturday, with more than 150 different groups participating in the parade this year. That’s the highest number since the parade started!

Austin ISD said it was “proud to support our LGBTQ+ students and staff” by marching in the parade.

“AISD is committed to creating a safe, supportive learning environment for all students!” it wrote on its Facebook page.

Post by austinisd.
Post by austinisd.
Post by Austinisdpolice.

The Austin Police Department was providing extra security for the parade, and shared its support for the event on social media.

RELATED: APD launches 'Safe Place' initiative for reporting anti-LGBTQ+ crimes

“Pride, equality and peace! #OneAustin #SaferTogether” the department said in a post featuring a rainbow-design APD vehicle.

Post by AustinPolice.

Austin Fire Department was also there for the Pride Parade – carrying on a long-standing tradition.

“Many years ago, we became the first City of Austin public safety agency to participate in the Austin Pride parade,” the fire department said. “We’ve continued our involvement every year since, including tonight. Thanks for having us!”

Post by AustinFireDepartment.

UT Austin Police voiced their support for LGBTQ+ students as they took to Downtown Austin on Saturday night.

“UTPD has PRIDE,” they said. “Teaming up with our friends at the Austin Police Department for the Austin Pride parade. Give us a wave!”

Post by utaustinpolice.

They were joined by several others from the UT community, including the Longhorns and Dell Medical School.

Post by DellMedicalSchool.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler marched in the parade alongside presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who was in town for a campaign event.

RELATED: Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg marches with Austin mayor at Austin Pride Parade

The mayor was joined by others from the City of Austin, who marched under the banner of the LGBTQ Quality of Life Commission.

Post by AustinCityParks.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Equality Texas was at Fiesta Gardens for the Austin Pride Festival.

Post by EqualityTexas.

During the parade, social media was buzzing with pride from other local businesses, organizations and public figures – including many of KVUE’s own!

KVUE emceed the parade, participating in our very own float and livestreamed the event on KVUE.com and our YouTube page so you could join in on the fun even if you couldn't make it downtown!

The festival ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fiesta Gardens.

The parade then commenced at 8 p.m. at 11th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, before turning south down Congress Avenue and east onto Fourth Street. The parade ended at Republic Square at 11 p.m.

KVUE's Mike Rush, Quita Culpepper, Albert Ramon, Tony Plohetski and some KVUE staff partied on our float. The float was at 11th place in the parade. Pattrik Perez and Anavid Reyes hosted the digital stream from the stage at Fourth and Congress streets. Perez and Reyes were joined by special guest Heath Riddles of the Pease Park Conservancy.

We also had multiple cameras for the digital broadcast to make sure you were getting as many cool views as possible of all the fun stuff happening at the parade!

Be sure to share your social media posts using #LiveWithPride on Instagram and Twitter!

PHOTOS: KVUE parties at Austin Pride parade
01 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
02 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
03 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
04 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
05 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
06 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
07 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
08 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
09 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
10 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
11 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
12 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
13 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
14 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
15 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
16 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
17 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
18 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
19 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
20 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
21 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
22 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
23 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE
24 / 24
KVUE was the official media sponsor of Austin Pride's parade. Photo: John Gusky, KVUE

Below is a list of all the participating groups in the parade:

  1. Accenture
  2. Accruent
  3. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
  4. AIDS Services of Austin
  5. Alamo Drafthouse
  6. Altstadt Brewery
  7. American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU-TX)
  8. American Red Cross serving Central and South Texas
  9. ASHwell
  10. Atlassian
  11. Austin Anthem
  12. Austin Area Affirming Episcopalians
  13. Austin Area Reconciling in Christ Lutheran Churches
  14. Austin Chronicle Qmmunity
  15. Austin Community College
  16. Austin Dance Syndicate
  17. Austin Front Runners
  18. Austin Galano
  19. Austin Gay Men's Chorus
  20. Austin ISD
  21. Austin Pride - Boogie Wonderland Float with Mr. Ms. Mx. Austin PRIDE and the 2019 Grand Marshals
  22. Austin PRIDE 2020 Float - 30 Year Diamond Celebration
  23. Austin Valkyries Women's Rugby
  24. BAE Systems
  25. Bank of America
  26. Bazaarvoice
  27. Birds Barbershop
  28. Blackbaud
  29. BlackLocus
  30. Blizzard Entertainment
  31. Blue Apron
  32. Boundless Network
  33. Box, Inc
  34. Breast Cancer Resource Center
  35. Broadway In Austin
  36. Brown Distributing
  37. BuildASign
  38. Bumble
  39. Capital Metro
  40. Central Texas Veterans Health Care System
  41. Charles Schwab & Co. Inc.
  42. Cheer Austin
  43. Cigna
  44. Creative Action
  45. Creative Agencies of Austin
  46. Crunch Fitness
  47. Dazzle Coffee Inc
  48. Dead Music Capital Band
  49. Deep Eddy Vodka
  50. DellPrideERG
  51. Deloitte
  52. Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy
  53. eBay
  54. Electronic Arts
  55. Enterprise Holdings
  56. Facebook
  57. Fairmont Austin
  58. Farmers Insurance
  59. Favor Delivery
  60. First United Methodist Church
  61. Ghisallo Cycling Initiative
  62. GLAM Climb of Texas
  63. GLG Group
  64. GoDaddy
  65. Google
  66. Highland Lounge
  67. Human Rights Campaign
  68. IBM
  69. IGT
  70. IKEA
  71. Indeed
  72. Irish Consulate
  73. Journey Imperfect Faith Community
  74. JP Morgan Chase
  75. Kabam Inc.
  76. Kasasa
  77. KhushATX
  78. Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt
  79. Kind Clinic
  80. KIPP Texas - Austin Public Schools
  81. Krewe of Olympus
  82. KVUE
  83. Ladies on Wheels Austin
  84. Lake Travis LGBTQ+ Alliance
  85. League at AT&T
  86. Lesbian and Gay Peace Officers Association
  87. Lick Honest Ice Creams
  88. Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church
  89. Log Cabin Republicans of Austin
  90. Manor Police Department
  91. Microsoft
  92. MOVE Texas
  93. N19 Entertainment, LLC (DBA HorrorWeb)
  94. National Instruments
  95. Netspend
  96. Nordstrom
  97. Northwestern Mutual
  98. Nulo Pet Food
  99. ONE Gas
  100. Oracle
  101. Out Youth
  102. Parsley Energy
  103. Patriot Pool and Spa
  104. PayPal
  105. People's Community Clinic
  106. PFLAG Austin
  107. Pflugerville Police Department
  108. Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP
  109. Progressive Insurance
  110. Project Transitions
  111. Rainbow Patrol
  112. Recovery Unplugged
  113. REI
  114. Restora Austin
  115. RetailMeNot
  116. RhayneStarr Hair Studio #TheLab
  117. Richard's Rainwater
  118. SHI International Corp.
  119. Sir Rat Leather and Gearwear
  120. Smart City Locating
  121. Snarfs Sandwiches
  122. Starbucks Coffee Company ATX
  123. Stonewall Democrats of Austin
  124. Stonewall Equality Employees Network
  125. Storable
  126. SXSW
  127. T-Mobile
  128. Temple Beth Shalom
  129. Texas Rainbow Jeepers
  130. The Austin Moms' Village
  131. The Balloon Collective
  132. The Long Center for the Performing Arts
  133. The Zebra
  134. Tito's Vodka
  135. Travis County Sheriff's Office
  136. Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment
  137. Under Armour
  138. Unity Church of the Hills
  139. Univision
  140. uShip
  141. UT Division of Diversity & Community Engagement
  142. Vampire Court of Austin
  143. Verizon
  144. Visa
  145. VMware
  146. Volleyball Austin
  147. VRBO
  148. W Hotel Austin
  149. Waterloo Strategies
  150. Whole Foods Market
  151. Wyndham Destinations
  152. YMCA of Austin