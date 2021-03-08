Beyond the Rainbow: the Austin Pride parade is back

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Pride parade is back! KVUE is excited to announce our official media sponsorship with the pride parade.
The theme for this year's festivities is "Beyond the Rainbow." This is all about celebrating oneself after the difficult year of 2020.
The parade starts promptly at 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 in Downtown Austin.
Here are some things to know:
- The parade route has changed this year. It will start at the Capitol at 11th Street and Congress Avenue and end ten blocks later at the Congress Avenue Bridge.
- The Austin Pride team encourages everyone attending or participating in the parade to wear their masks and social distance when possible.
- The Congress Avenue Bridge and parts of Cesar Chavez Street will be closed off for the parade, so plan to get downtown accordingly.
- There are a little over a hundred floats participating in the parade this year.
- The Emcee stage is at 4th Street and Congress Avenue.
Like in 2019, if you are unable to attend the parade in downtown, be sure to tune in on kvue.com and our Facebook page to watch the official live stream of the parade from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
KVUE will be there reporting Live with Pride!
If you attend the parade, don't miss the KVUE and Charles Maund Toyota float!
Here is the 2021 Parade lineup:
- Ladies on Wheels
- Austin Pride FLoat
- ATCEMS
- LGPOA
- Central Texas Veteran’s
- SEEN
- KVUE
- AISD
- KIPP Texas Austin Public Schools
- IDEA Public Schools
- KHUSH-ATX
- Enterprise Holdings
- Tito’s Vodka
- Austin Black Pride
- Univision
- My Fitness Pal
- Sir Rat Leather and Gearwear
- Manor Police Department
- Overhaul
- Planned Parenthood
- Realty Austin
- Wunderman Thompson
- Amazon
- Bumble
- Austin Community College
- 26 Capitol Metro
- Fairmont Hotel
- IBM
- Sana Benefits
- Passion Flower
- Temple Beth Shalom
- UT Diversity
- Volleyball Austin
- Dragon’s Lair Comics
- Austin FC
- Los Verdes and La Murga De Austin
- Vivent Health
- ARM Holdings
- Experian
- Keller Williams
- AIM4HIRE
- Zelies Balloon Boutique
- TDCP-Needles
- AFD
- Pride Band
- Austin Parks
- FUMC
- KUTX
- Patriot Pool and Spa
- LT-LGBTQ+ Alliance
- Airtable
- Restora Austin
- COA-Austin Public Health
- Denise for Judge
- ACLU
- YMCA Austin
- Austin Women’s Boxing
- Travis County Clerk
- Cheer Austin
- Travis County Sheriff’s Office
- Unity Church of the Hills
- Workrise
- SAFE Alliance
- Lake Travis LGBTQIA+ Alliance
- Austin Galano Club
- Omega Performing Arts
- Amy’s Ice Cream
- Equality Texas
- Mom’s Demand Action
- ATX Bullshit Kickers
- Expedia Group
- Wyndham Destinations
- AURA
- Charles Schwab
- Texas Tech University
- The Long Center
- HRC
- Holy Family Catholic Church
- Cindie’s
- Bird’s Barbershop
- GLSEN Austin
- Highland Lounge
- Retail Me Not
- Boundless Network
- Irish Consolate
- The Balloon Collective
- Texas Rainbow Jeepers
- Austin Area Episcopalians
- Shefman Law Group/Cyclistlaw
- Blackbaud
- LogicMonitor
- The Flower Studio
- Netspend
- Austin Area Reconciling in Christ
- Dieseline
- N19 Entertainment
- Infinite Recovery
- Broadway in Austin
- Dazzle Coffee
- Breakthrough Central Texa
- Parsley Energy
- Hendrix
- Precision Camera & Video
- Bunkhouse Group
- Plainview
- Log Cabin Republicans
- Dane’s Body Shop
- Ga’avah at CB
