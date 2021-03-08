x
Austin Pride

Beyond the Rainbow: the Austin Pride parade is back

The fan favorite parade is officially happening Aug. 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Pride parade is back! KVUE is excited to announce our official media sponsorship with the pride parade. 

The theme for this year's festivities is "Beyond the Rainbow." This is all about celebrating oneself after the difficult year of 2020. 

The parade starts promptly at 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 in Downtown Austin. 

Here are some things to know:

  • The parade route has changed this year. It will start at the Capitol at 11th Street and Congress Avenue and end ten blocks later at the Congress Avenue Bridge.
  • The Austin Pride team encourages everyone attending or participating in the parade to wear their masks and social distance when possible. 
  • The Congress Avenue Bridge and parts of Cesar Chavez Street will be closed off for the parade, so plan to get downtown accordingly. 
  • There are a little over a hundred floats participating in the parade this year. 
  • The Emcee stage is at 4th Street and Congress Avenue. 

Like in 2019, if you are unable to attend the parade in downtown, be sure to tune in on kvue.com and our Facebook page to watch the official live stream of the parade from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

WATCH: 2019 Austin Pride Parade 

KVUE will be there reporting Live with Pride!

If you attend the parade, don't miss the KVUE and Charles Maund Toyota float!

Here is the 2021 Parade lineup:

  1. Ladies on Wheels
  2. Austin Pride FLoat
  3. ATCEMS
  4. LGPOA
  5. Central Texas Veteran’s
  6. SEEN
  7. KVUE 
  8. AISD 
  9. KIPP Texas Austin Public Schools 
  10. IDEA Public Schools 
  11. KHUSH-ATX 
  12. Enterprise Holdings 
  13. Tito’s Vodka
  14. Austin Black Pride
  15. Univision
  16. My Fitness Pal 
  17. Sir Rat Leather and Gearwear
  18. Manor Police Department
  19. Overhaul
  20. Planned Parenthood
  21. Realty Austin
  22. Wunderman Thompson
  23. Amazon 
  24. Bumble 
  25. Austin Community College
  26. 26 Capitol Metro 
  27. Facebook
  28. Fairmont Hotel
  29. IBM
  30. Sana Benefits
  31. Passion Flower
  32. Temple Beth Shalom
  33. UT Diversity 
  34. Volleyball Austin 
  35. Dragon’s Lair Comics
  36. Austin FC 
  37. Los Verdes and La Murga De Austin
  38. Vivent Health 
  39. ARM Holdings
  40. Experian
  41. Keller Williams
  42. AIM4HIRE
  43. Zelies Balloon Boutique
  44. TDCP-Needles 
  45. AFD 
  46. Pride Band
  47. Austin Parks 
  48. FUMC 
  49. KUTX
  50. Patriot Pool and Spa 
  51. LT-LGBTQ+ Alliance
  52. Airtable
  53. Restora Austin
  54. COA-Austin Public Health
  55. Denise for Judge 
  56. ACLU  
  57. YMCA Austin  
  58. Austin Women’s Boxing  
  59. Travis County Clerk  
  60. Cheer Austin  
  61. Travis County Sheriff’s Office  
  62. Unity Church of the Hills  
  63. Workrise  
  64. SAFE Alliance  
  65. Lake Travis LGBTQIA+ Alliance 
  66. Austin Galano Club  
  67. Omega Performing Arts  
  68. Amy’s Ice Cream  
  69. Equality Texas  
  70. Mom’s Demand Action  
  71. ATX Bullshit Kickers  
  72. Expedia Group 
  73. Wyndham Destinations  
  74. AURA  
  75. Charles Schwab  
  76. Texas Tech University 
  77. The Long Center 
  78. HRC  
  79. Holy Family Catholic Church  
  80. Cindie’s 
  81. Bird’s Barbershop 
  82. GLSEN Austin 
  83. Highland Lounge  
  84. Retail Me Not  
  85. Boundless Network 
  86. Irish Consolate  
  87. The Balloon Collective 
  88. Texas Rainbow Jeepers 
  89. Austin Area Episcopalians  
  90. Shefman Law Group/Cyclistlaw 
  91. Blackbaud 
  92. LogicMonitor  
  93. The Flower Studio 
  94. Netspend  
  95. Austin Area Reconciling in Christ  
  96. Dieseline 
  97. N19 Entertainment  
  98. Infinite Recovery  
  99. Broadway in Austin  
  100. Dazzle Coffee 
  101. Breakthrough Central Texa 
  102. Parsley Energy  
  103. Hendrix  
  104. Precision Camera & Video  
  105. Bunkhouse Group 
  106. Plainview 
  107. Log Cabin Republicans 
  108. Dane’s Body Shop 
  109. Ga’avah at CB

