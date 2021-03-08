Beyond the Rainbow: the Austin Pride parade is back

The fan favorite parade is officially happening Aug. 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Pride parade is back! KVUE is excited to announce our official media sponsorship with the pride parade.

The theme for this year's festivities is "Beyond the Rainbow." This is all about celebrating oneself after the difficult year of 2020.

The parade starts promptly at 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 in Downtown Austin.

Here are some things to know:

The parade route has changed this year. It will start at the Capitol at 11th Street and Congress Avenue and end ten blocks later at the Congress Avenue Bridge.

The Austin Pride team encourages everyone attending or participating in the parade to wear their masks and social distance when possible.

The Congress Avenue Bridge and parts of Cesar Chavez Street will be closed off for the parade, so plan to get downtown accordingly.

There are a little over a hundred floats participating in the parade this year.

The Emcee stage is at 4th Street and Congress Avenue.

Like in 2019, if you are unable to attend the parade in downtown, be sure to tune in on kvue.com and our Facebook page to watch the official live stream of the parade from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

KVUE will be there reporting Live with Pride!

If you attend the parade, don't miss the KVUE and Charles Maund Toyota float!

Here is the 2021 Parade lineup:

