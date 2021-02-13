Over 24 hours without power, some northwest Austin residents are finally in the warmth

Some families said they made a fire to stay warm through the cold night after the wintry storm knocked out power.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin Energy workers navigated around the frosty power lines, restoring electricity in parts of northwest Austin.

"They went out around, say, 1:30 yesterday," said Edward Robertson.

Over 24 hours later on Friday, Robertson’s northwest Austin Community, Turtle Rock Estates, was still without power. Staying warm wasn’t his only concern, his 68-year-old mother was running out of backup oxygen tanks.

"She has a portable oxygen dispenser that needs charging," said Robertson.

He said he burned all of their wood to stay warm throughout the night and was waiting on a neighbor to bring wood when their power was restored around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Just a few blocks away, Tony Watson and his son, Zack, were finally warming up after their power was out for about seven hours Thursday and into Friday morning.

"It was in the middle of the night and the heater came on and I was like, 'Ahh, man,' because it was getting cold," said Watson.

Watson said he doesn't feel out of the woods yet because we still have a few more days of these freezing temperatures.

"We have enough wood left for probably one more fire," said Watson.

Austin Energy said they have all hands on deck trying to restore electricity. Austin Energy's spokesperson, Jennifer Herber, said falling trees and vegetation is making it harder to keep the electricity on in some areas.

Both Austin residents said they are hoping their power will be able to survive the rest of the severe weather expected through next week.

"It's a deep concern, but we're going to lean, lean on our faith and pray," said Robertson.

Herber said in large storm events, the situation changes often so it’s very difficult to pinpoint exact restoration times. She said all hands are working hard to restore power.