Austin pools closing due to freezing weather

AUSTIN, Texas — With the arrival of freezing weather conditions Thursday evening, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will close year-round city pools from Friday, Dec. 23, through Saturday, Dec. 24.

Aquatics operations will resume regularly scheduled holiday hours on Sunday, Dec. 25, and normal operating hours on Monday, Dec. 26, once temperatures are above freezing, the City said.

Year-round pool facilities include Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Big Stacy, Deep Eddy and Springwoods.

For pool schedules, visit the City of Austin website.