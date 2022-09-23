x
Austin police working SWAT incident in Montopolis area

Police said the incident on Fairway Street began as a domestic disturbance.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT situation first reported Friday morning.

The incident occurred near the 6000 block of Fairway Street, which is located in the Montopolis neighborhood.

Police said the initial caller reported she was involved in a disturbance with the father of her child and needed assistance. When officers arrived on scene, they learned there was a gun involved and found that the suspect was pointing the weapon toward his head.

SWAT investigators remain on scene. No injuries have been reported and police said the woman and children are safe.

Police said the subject is not threatening the public at this time.

