AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department will be enforcing the "No Refusal" initiative as the 2019 Republic of Texas Rally begins Thursday night.

The ROT Biker Rally will bring a vast amount of motorcycle riders into town.

In an effort to enforce DWI laws and keep the public safe, the APD will enforce the initiative each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m until June 16.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

