AUSTIN — After nearly a year without a labor contract between Austin police officers and the City of Austin, Austin's police union -- the Austin Police Association -- has approved a new contract Thursday morning. Now, the contract must go to the Austin City Council for a vote.

Under the new proposed agreement, officers would get raises totaling $40 million over four years, and the police union has agreed to drop its lawsuit against the city. Officers also would get stipend pay for special skills reinstated, and the city gains more flexibility in hiring and promotions.

According to the city, on Nov. 15, the Austin Police Association announced they have voted in favor of the new contract. Now, city council needs to vote on the contract at their meeting Thursday.

Before the council's vote on the contract, five council members -- Alison Alter, Jimmy Flannigan Ora Houston, Ann Kitchen and Ellen Troxclair -- announced they would vote in favor for the new contract.

"I know it's been a difficult year for those on the force, but it’s a new day," Troxclair said before the council's vote on the contract.

Austin police officers have been leaving at a much higher rate largely because of the contract, KVUE previously reported. From January through September 2016, 49 officers resigned, retired or were booted from the force. That was a number that jumped to 62 in 2017 right after the proposed contract failed. In 2018, there have been 78 officers who have resigned.

The city and the police union are also involved in a lawsuit about what records a civilian oversight group may view with no contract in place.

