AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday morning, about a dozen people sat down for training at the Austin Police Department cadet academy. APD helped teach its standards and best practices for de-escalating dangerous situations.

Three of the four scenarios the citizens took part in used guns that had either blank cartridges or paintballs.

The scenarios started with a suicidal man who held a gun to his head, then turned it on the "officer" after he or she tried to talk the man down.

That was followed closely by two people fighting, one pulling a firearm and shooting the other then turning on the "officer" to respond.

After that, participants "pulled over" a driver who reacted aggressively but held out his phone saying, "I'm going to call your boss!" as the "officer" completed the interaction.

Finally, "officers" responded to two suspicious men – one ran off then returned after the "officer" looked away, drew a gun and fired at the "officer."

Many of the participants fired their weapons in all of the scenarios, including the vehicle stop.

“I like to think I think quick on my feet. I do not," Makita Johnson laughed.

Johnson did not pull her weapon in the driver scenario, but later questioned her decision after finding a "firearm" in the car. Johnson is a social work student at St. Edward's University who took the opportunity for this training to learn. For her, the suicidal man was particularly stressful.

"I've never been in a situation like that where somebody is set on completing suicide," Johnson said. "He was set on doing it himself, or having me do it. I did not feel comfortable completing suicide for him with suicide by cop."

Johnson said the most stressful situation was the car scenario.

“I told myself, 'Go in with the best intentions; do what you always said you wished they would do,'” Eric Jones, a first-time participant, said. "When they yelled, ‘Rolling!’ and you’re in the situation, and you see the gun and you see the quick movements, you’re not thinking good intentions; you’re thinking, ‘I want to go home.'”

Jones responded to an invite from a page he follows on social media to the event. He added this particular training was "very informative, but very intense."

"It hasn’t changed my thinking as it relates to wanting to see certain things implemented, such as cultural competence, more community involvement in the training process," Jones said.

For Austin Justice Coalition volunteer Kathy Mitchell, she helped write the updated de-escalation tactics used by APD. She said this training gave her the opportunity to see the policy in action.

"The use-of-force training is at the center of a lot of the community’s goals around policing," Mitchell said.

Mitchell added this has been a good start to relatively new goals, but there is still room to improve.

"Seeing less force and more and different communication is kind of really at the heart when we talk about at the heart of community policing," Mitchell said.

