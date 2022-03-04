Residents evacuated from southeast Austin apartments after SWAT call

According to the Austin Police Department, the SWAT team was dispatched to respond at around 4:30 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Residents are being evacuated in a southeast Austin neighborhood as police officers respond to a SWAT situation Friday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, the SWAT team was dispatched to respond at around 4:30 a.m.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the APD said police are evacuating an apartment building in the 9000 block of Alderman Drive at Slaughter Lane. That's near the Goodnight Ranch neighborhood.

The whole situation started at around 12:42 a.m. when police said they were searching for a suspect who is accused of stealing cars. They tried to get the person out of an apartment, but the suspect refused.

Right now, there are some streets closed in the area, but police haven't said which ones. Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

Check back on this article for updates.