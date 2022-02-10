Austin police rescue stolen dog after finding suspects in stolen vehicle

The dog was reported stolen two days before it was found safe.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department was able to return a stolen dog to its owner this month after finding their stolen vehicle.

Police said the dog and vehicle were first reported stolen on Feb. 3. Two days later, they located the vehicle matching their description. They then ran its plates and identified it as the vehicle.

The suspects were then detained and questioned about the dog's whereabouts. The dog was located successfully.

"It's not every day we get to reunite a pet and their person...," the department said. "The owner is very happy to have their dog and vehicle home."

It’s not every day we get to reunite a pet & their person. Here’s how a stolen car led to a happy reunion:



On February 3, a vehicle & dog were reported stolen. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and rescue the dog. The owner is very happy to have their dog & vehicle home. pic.twitter.com/6Pns7NmxrM — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 10, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube