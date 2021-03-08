Opposition campaign launched to 'expose the truth' about Austin's Prop A, police staffing initiative

The proposition would force the City of Austin to divert millions in funding toward the Austin Police Department, including a large boost in hiring.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, city leaders, organizations and activists gathered at Barton Springs to announce the launch of "No Way on Prop A," an opposition campaign they hope will "expose the truth" about the proposition and the "extreme harm" it could cause to Austin if it is passed.

The proposition, if passed by voters in November, would require a minimum of two police officers per 1,000 population and it would require an additional 40 hours of post-cadet class training hours per year.

"Prop A is an unfunded mandate that would force Austin to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more on the police department," the campaign said in a press release. "If it passes, the City will have to cut mental health care and other services, and lay off firefighters, medics and 911 call takers. The measure would devastate city finances and make Austin less safe by lifting up police over other public safety workers. Voters deserve to know the truth."

Local leaders in support of the campaign include:

Vanessa Fuentes, Austin City Council Member (District 2)

Alison Alter, Austin City Council Member (District 10)

David Chincanchan, outreach director with No Way on Prop A campaign

Quincy Dunlap, president and CEO of the Austin Area Urban League

Carol Guthrie, business manager for AFSCME Local 1624

Bobby Levinski, local environmentalist

Chas Moore, executive director and founder of the Austin Justice Coalition

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party

Dr. Bill Spelman, criminal justice expert, former council member and University of Texas professor

Scott Strickland, Austin musician

The Save Austin Now PAC, which launched the effort to get the item on the ballot, was quick to respond Thursday after the campaign was launched. Co-founders Matt Mackowiak and Cleo Petricek released the following statement:

“Low-income neighborhoods disproportionately hurt by skyrocketing homicide rates, 911 wait times and other horrific residual effects of the council’s police defunding efforts are going to lead the way voting for Prop A. A police department with better trained, sufficiently staffed, and foreign language proficient officers are issues Austinites agree on. Paid activists on this list like Chincanchan are on the city’s full-time payroll yet are running this campaign. Just like last time, the city is out of touch with the on-the-ground impact their policies are having and are using city resources to fight the majority of voters. Our city can afford the same number of police officers that the city authorized just two years ago. City Hall may not support law enforcement, but city residents do. We will return safety to our city on Nov. 2.”