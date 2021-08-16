PAC behind police staffing petition suing City of Austin over November ballot language

The PAC says the ballot language decided on by the City is "deceitful."

AUSTIN, Texas — The political action committee behind the police staffing petition is suing the City of Austin over the ballot language that the city council decided to put on Austin voters' ballots in November.

Save Austin Now, the same PAC that pushed for the camping ban approved by voters in the May 2021 election, says the words that will appear on the ballot for the police staffing ordinance are "deceitful." The lawsuit was filed in the Third Court of Appeals in Austin and the Texas Supreme Court, the PAC said.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, city council members voted last week to adopt the following language for the proposition:

Shall an ordinance be approved that, at an estimated cost of $271.5 million — $598.8 million over five years, requires the City to employ at least 2 police officers per 1,000 residents at all times; requires at least 35% of patrol officer time be uncommitted time, otherwise known as community engagement time; requires additional financial incentives for certain officers; requires specific kinds of training for officers and certain public officials and their staffs; and requires there be at least three full-term cadet classes for the department until staffing levels reach a specific level?

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said during an interview with KVUE that the proposition "would require a budget increase of $150 to $300 million over a five-year period of time. And with a 3.5% cap on our budgets now, this part of our budget would grow faster than the overall budget." However, Austin's chief financial officer says the impact of Save Austin Now's police ordinance could total nearly $600 million over five years.

"There's no way to accomplish it without either raising taxes or cutting programs like fire, EMS, or libraries or parks," the mayor said. "It's just a standard that I'm not sure there's anybody that supports it other than the police union and the folks that tried to gather the signatures for the petition."

Save Austin Now argues that the proposition will not require $600 million and it won't destroy the rest of the City programs. The PAC says the language also leaves out the following parts of the proposition:

to help diversify the police force to be reflective of the ethnicity and gender of the people of Austin;

to prize officers who are multi-lingual in non-English languages spoken in neighborhoods they patrol and reward officers who earn honorable conduct citation;

to set standards for representative community policing, and

to require the Mayor/Council and key staff who oversee APD to attend the Citizen’s Police Academy and the Ride-Along Program to better understand policing in Austin.

The PAC's founders, Matt Mackowiak and Cleo Petricek, issued a statement after filing the lawsuits Sunday.

“For many years the Austin City Council has conspired to use their ballot language power to both ignore the City Charter requiring that captioned language be adopted and instead pass their own biased language to affect voters," their statement read in part.

Save Austin Now also sued the City in the spring over the camping ban ballot language. "We humbly expect a similar result here," the founders said.

KVUE has reached out to the City of Austin for a response to the lawsuit. This article will be updated when a response is received.