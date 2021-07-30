Watch: Dashcam video shows what happened before Austin officer was hurt in shooting

Both the suspect and the officer were injured.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published at the time of the shooting. There is graphic imagery in the video embedded below. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Austin Police Department has released body camera video, which shows what happened before a 22-year-old man and an officer were hurt during a shooting in April.

That man was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder for the shooting that happened on April 9 on the frontage road of Highway 290, near Interstate 35.

Before that shooting broke out, police said a driver called 911, saying they were being shot at by a driver in another car that was following them.

In the video released by the APD July 30, dispatch audio of the 911 call was released. According to the video, the driver was chased and shot at three different times.

Within minutes, two officers driving one car arrived in the area and found that victim unharmed. The officers, identified as Jon Riordan and Kingly Kong, spotted the suspect driving on the frontage road of U.S. 290.

According to the APD, the suspect, Gregorio Sarmiento, started shooting at the officers, prompting the officers to shoot back.

In the body camera video released, Officer Kong can be heard saying to dispatchers, "shots fired, shots taken."

Sarmiento and Officer Riordan were taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.

Sarmiento's bond was set at $1 million for the attempted murder charges.