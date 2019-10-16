AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department sergeant has received a double demotion almost six months after fatally shooting a man involved in a domestic disturbance.

Sgt. Okkyun Sin was demoted two ranks to police officer after officials say he admitted to failing to perform his duties in a satisfactory manner.

The incident occurred on April 29 around 5:11 p.m. when police were called to a crash hotshot call involving multiple vehicles at 4801 Plaza on the Lake near the Pennybacker Bridge.

It was later reported that a woman was trying to run away from her husband, who was driving a vehicle, and he subsequently hit her and a number of other vehicles as she tried to escape. Prior to police arrival, the man ran into a wooded area. He was later found hiding in the brush. The two responding officers then fired their weapons, killing him.

As part of the double demotion, Officer Sin agrees to a probationary period of one year. If he commits a similar act of misconduct during that period, he will be indefinitely suspended without the right to an appeal or to file a grievance. If he commits a similar act of misconduct outside of that period, he will have the right to appeal.

Officer Sin also agrees that he cannot sit for or take the corporal/detective promotional examination currently scheduled for Jan. 9, 2020. He will be eligible to take a future promotional examination, understanding that the chief will be allowed to consider his demotion in his decision in advancement.

