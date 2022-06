Police said she left her home Monday night in North Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing child who left her North Austin home Monday night.

Police said Eimi Estrada, 11, left her home around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Her last known location was the North Plaza/Rundberg area.

Estrada is described as a Hispanic female around 5 feet tall. She weighs around 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 immediately.