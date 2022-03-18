Austin police seeking three suspects after 2 people shot in aggravated robbery

Police are looking for a red sedan and a white Ford F-150.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating three suspects in an aggravated robbery that seriously injured two people earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on the 9700 block of N. Lamar Blvd. on March 13.

After receiving reports of shots fired, officers arrived to find a male victim with several gunshot wounds lying outside of his vehicle. A female victim with a gunshot wound to her hand was also on the scene. Police said the male victim was "gravely injured" and was immediately taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. His condition is unknown as of March 18.

Officials said the man was parked in the parking lot of La Hacienda Market and exited his vehicle as two others parked near him. Multiple people then exited the red sedan and a white Ford F-150.

Then, an altercation ensued, resulting in the victim being shot multiple times and his jewelry stolen. The suspect vehicles then fled the scene.

The suspects were described as follows:

Suspect 1:

Hispanic male, unknown age, 5'4"-5'5", medium build, short hair, wearing a dark shirt, jeans and spoke with a Cuban accent, armed with a handgun



Suspect 2:

Hispanic male, unknown age, average height, thin build, wearing a white shirt and jeans



Suspect 3:

White or Hispanic male, late 20s-30s, average height, thin build, narrow eyes, wearing a red shirt

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.