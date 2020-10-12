Austin police seeking suspects after man shot outside Quality Inn and Suites

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help after a man was shot outside of the Quality Inn and Suites hotel in northeast Austin.

Police said the incident occurred on Oct. 5 around 12:30 a.m. when the victim when to his vehicle to retrieve some property. The man said he turned in the direction where he heard the sound of what he thought were fireworks. At that time, he said he saw two men approaching him.

The victim said both men fired weapons multiple times, striking him and his vehicle. They then ran northbound on Gessner Drive.

Police said the man was aided by a friend who helped him inside the hotel. When officers arrived on scene, they applied a tourniquet to his wound. He was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as follows:

Suspect No. 1

Black male

Average build

Estimated to be between 18 and 25 years of age

Last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark-color shorts

Suspect No. 2

Black male

Estimated to be between 18 and 25 years of age

Last seen wearing a light-color hoodie and dark-color pants

Anyone with information or video of the incidents is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips can remain anonymous.

Surveillance footage captured the incident at two different angles: