AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 72-year-old woman.

Police said Susan Weber was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Market located at 4001 N. Lamar Blvd.

APD

She could be in a maroon Mazda with license plate number JGH 1214. According to police, she only had three hours left in her oxygen tank.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

