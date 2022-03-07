x
Austin police seeking missing woman believed to be in danger

Dhana Sparks was last heard from on Feb. 20.
Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman who could be in danger.

Dhana Sparks, 57, was reported missing on the morning of March 2. Officials said she was last heard from by her family on Feb. 20 through email. However, she was last seen by her father on Feb. 13.

Due to her health conditions, police are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. She could be driving a 2015 Honda Civic.

If you have any information, call 911 immediately.

