Austin police seeking missing woman, 85

Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday on Swearingen Drive.
Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 85-year-old.

Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.

Godwin is described as follows:

  • White female
  • Grey hair
  • Blue eyes
  • 4 feet, 11 inches tall
  • 120 pounds

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 or the APD's Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

