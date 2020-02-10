Austin police seeking missing person from 2012 cold case

Adrian Demont Washington has been missing since May 26, 2012.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing person from a 2012 cold case investigation.

Police responded to the 6200 block of Loyola Lane on June 1, 2012, for a missing persons call. The parents of Adrian Demont Washington, then 36, told police that they had not heard from him since May 26.

At the time, his parents said the lack of communication from him was unusual and they had both made efforts to talk to people who knew him. They also searched locations where he was known to spend time with no results.

The police department spoke with multiple family members and acquaintances and conducted extensive follow-ups on Washington's location, including partnering with the Department of Public Safety to investigate reported activity in the San Antonio area.

Police said his last known location was Austin. He is connected to a blue, 2001 Ford Expedition that disappeared at the same time he did.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Individuals can also contact the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit at apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.