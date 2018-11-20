AUSTIN — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man who was last seen Monday.

According to police, Martin Gutierrez, 25, was last seen at Monday 1 a.m. on Rainey Street.

Police described Gutierrez as a Hispanic man who is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Gutierrez was last seen wearing a black Patagonia jacket, a light green shirt, dark blue jeans and grey shoes.

If you have any information regarding locating Gutierrez, call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

