Austin police seeking missing man last seen in North Austin

Timothy Perez was reported missing on March 5 near Interstate 35 and West Parmer Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man last seen on Saturday in North Austin.

Timothy Perez, 31, was reported missing on March 5. Officials said he was traveling to Austin from Houston and was last seen at the intersection of Interstate 35 and West Parmer Lane.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 170 pounds. He has dark brown eyes, black hair and a long beard.

If you have any information, call 911 immediately.

APD Seeking Community Help Locating Missing Adult - https://t.co/UwQBuHxhpG pic.twitter.com/7nujzOuR2w — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 7, 2022

