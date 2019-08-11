AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to police, Adam Heatley was last seen Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. leaving Anderson High School in northwest Austin.

Austin police said Heatley was last seen wearing a grey shirt or sweater, jeans and a backpack.

He's 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, police said.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

