AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a boy who apparently ran away from home.

The APD said 12-year-old Robert Del Bosque was last seen on Sept. 12 on the 7200 block of Teaberry Drive. A police report was filed the following day.

Police said they are concerned for his well-being due to his age and a medical condition.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 immediately.

RELATED: Texas introduces CLEAR Alerts for missing adults after 19-year-old's death

Austin Police Department



