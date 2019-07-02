AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman reported a man forced his way into her apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Clayton Lane on Feb. 2, where the victim stated she heard a knock on the door at 2:30 a.m. Then, the suspect reportedly forced his way inside, pushed her down and sexually assaulted her before leaving.

Police gave the following description of the suspect:

Light skinned

Possibly Hispanic

30 to 40 years old

Approximately 5 feet 10 inches

Slim

Brown hair and goatee

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a beanie hat, green thermal long-sleeve shirt, and sweatpants

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Sex Crimes tip line at 512-974-5095 or the Sex Crimes main line at 512-974-5230. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES.