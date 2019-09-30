AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who was found dead near State Highway 71 on Sept. 13.

Police said the woman was found on the 1500 block of East SH 71 at 7:17 p.m. It appeared that she had been there for several days.

Officials said she was found wearing a maroon Lane Bryant shirt and black-and-gray AND1 gym shorts, pictured here.

Austin Police Department

Officials said the woman was just over 5 feet tall, was heavyset, had medium-length, light-brown hair, and she was missing a number of upper and lower teeth.

The woman's cause of death has yet to be determined, but police said it does not appear suspicious at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-472-TIPS, use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Tips can be made anonymously You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

2 children found dead in Temple home were there for days, police say

Austin resident wins $1M scratch-off, Texas Lottery says

Judge gives the OK to rename South Austin's Manchaca Road to Menchaca