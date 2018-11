AUSTIN — Austin police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an aggravated assault suspect who allegedly threatened a victim with a knife.

According to police, the incident happened on Nov. 16 at the Highland Metrorail Station located at 6400 Airport Blvd.

Police released a video of the suspect on YouTube Wednesday.

If you have any information regarding this case or if you recognize this man, call 512-974-5320.

