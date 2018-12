AUSTIN — Austin has now had two bank robberies in two days.

Austin police are searching for a man who robbed the Wells Fargo bank on Braker Ln., near Burnet, on Saturday morning.

The robbery took place at 11:35 a.m.

The man passed a note to a teller to rob the bank, got cash and then ran off to the west of the bank.

This comes after a Wells Fargo on Spicewood Springs was robbed on Friday. APD have not said if the two cases are related.

