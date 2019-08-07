AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 40-year-old woman.

Police said San Juana Macias was last seen on Friday, July 5 at 1105 Clayton Lane at about 4 p.m.

APD

Police described Macias as a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Officers added that she "frequents the hotels" near Interstate Highway 35 and Rundberg Lane.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911 or the APD Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

