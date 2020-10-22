Austin police need help identifying aggravated robbery suspects

Police said one of the suspects was carrying an "assault-style rifle."

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video about the series of aggravated robberies Austin Police reported last week. It's unclear if this one is connected to those.

The Austin Police Department needs help identifying two people accused of robbing a convenience store early Monday morning.

The robbery happened at the C-Mart, located at 7811 S. First St., in South Austin at about 5 a.m.

According to police, the two suspects walked into the store and forced the store clerk to hand them cash, Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets and vapes.

Both suspects ran away, eastbound, on Dittmar Road. Police said at least one of the suspects was armed with an "assault-style rifle."

Police described the first suspect as a young Black male with a dark complexion wearing a dark-colored face mask, a white "Poetic Justice" hoodie with a red undershirt, baggy gray sweatpants, black/white basketball shoes and tan gloves.

The second suspect is described a young Black male with a light complexion wearing a light-colored face mask with a black trim, a white hoodie with a pouch pocket, maroon or dark red striped Polo-type undershirt, black athletic pants, black/white Jordan basketball shoes, gray gloves and armed with a rifle.

If you recognize these suspects, call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

At this time, it's unclear if these robbers are also suspected of committing the five other aggravated robberies APD reported last week.