Austin police to receive State funding regardless of council decision, governor's office says

The two State grants would be worth more than $450,000 and could provide safety measures like rifle-resistant armor.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is an interview with Austin Mayor Steve Adler about police budget cuts.

On Sept. 4, the Austin City Council will vote to determine if it approves Austin police receiving two State grants.

The council will vote on a grant that would allocate $310,000 to APD to provide 400 officers with rifle-resistant body armor, and another grant worth $157,222 so the City can purchase two mapping systems, a searchlight and "necessary accessories for use" in APD helicopters.

The rifle-resistant armor would replace the current armor, according to the City's agenda item.

One day before the city council's impending vote, a spokesperson with Gov. Abbott's office told KVUE that the State would give APD the grant funding regardless of how the city council votes.

"As if defunding the police department wasn’t enough, the City of Austin is now considering refusing state and federal grants that will keep Austin’s police officers safe while on the job," Abbott's spokesperson said. "As Gov. Abbott has made clear, he will not allow our capital city to descend into lawlessness and put the public and our officers and their families in harm’s way. That is why the Office of the Governor met with Chief Manley and the Austin Police Department this week and assured them that State grant funding would be provided to the police department, regardless of the city council’s decision."

The City's agenda item for the mapping systems and helicopter accessories mentioned that the APD Air Support Unit is one of few air support response units available in the region and responds to various different calls, such as missing children, missing elderly and missing or lost hikers. The item also stated that the helicopter also helps police in pursuits and locating suspects who have run away on foot.

The Austin City Council voted on Aug. 13 to cut APD's budget by millions of dollars.

In the video released Aug. 28, Manley explained the overtime budget would be significantly reduced, open positions would be cut and some police department units would be reduced based on seniority.

These are some of the units affected:

911 Call Center - $17.7 million

Forensic Sciences - $12.7 million

Support Services - $14.1 million

Community Partnerships - $2.5 million

Victims Services - $3.1 million

Internal Affairs - $4.5 million

Special Investigations - $1.8 million

Special Events - $4.4 million

Mounted Patrol - $2.1 million

Traffic Enforcement - $18.4 million

Austin Regional Intelligence Center - $2 million

Park Police - $5.8 million

Lake Patrol - $1.4 million

Organized Crime/K-9 - $1.2 million

Nuisance Abatement - $312,000

Canceling 3 Cadet Classes - $2.2 million this year

Officer Overtime - $2.8 million

License Plate Readers - $133,000

Austin Mayor Steve Adler joined KVUE on Aug. 31 to discuss the police budget cuts.