North Austin SWAT response resolved, police say

Police responded to the 8800 block of N. Interstate 35.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT team responded to a barricaded subject Sunday evening in North Austin.

The APD said officers responded to the barricaded subject on the southbound service road in the 8800 block of N. Interstate 35.

Police said a man was having a mental health crisis and they have evacuated some apartment units in the area. The APD would not say whether or not the man has a weapon.

The APD asked people to avoid the area.

As of 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police said the issue had been resolved.

