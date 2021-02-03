2020 APD racial profiling report reveals 48% drop in motor vehicle stops

The Austin Police Department released the 2020 racial profiling report on March 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Monday released its annual racial profiling report. One of the main findings Police Chief Brian Manley highlighted showed that motor vehicle stops in 2020 decreased 48.1% compared to 2019.

Here's a closer look at the data:

Total stops: 72,054

Stops in which race was known prior to the stop: 1,733

Stops in which race wasn't known prior to the stop: 70,321

Race/ethnicity

Alaska native/American Indian: 30

Asian/Pacific islander: 3,631

Black: 10,705

White: 31,359

Hispanic/Latino: 26,329

Gender

Male: 46,319

Female: 25,735

Reason for stop

Violation of law: 12,880

Preexisting knowledge: 122

Moving traffic violation: 51,160

Vehicle traffic violation: 7,892

Were searches conducted?

Yes: 5,467

No: 66,587

Reason for search

Consent: 25

Contraband: 59

Probable: 2,036

Inventory: 498

Incident to arrest: 2,849

Was contraband discovered?

Yes: 1,318

No: 4,149

Description of contraband

Drugs: 516

Weapons: 147

Currency: 137

Alcohol: 70

Stolen property: 0

Other: 448

Result of the stop

Verbal warning: 7,665

Written warning: 35,322

Citation: 25,352

Citation and arrest: 346

Arrest: 3,369

Arrest based on

Violation of penal code: 2,828

Violation of traffic law: 9

Outstanding arrest: 532

Was physical force resulting in bodily injury used during the stop?

Yes: 39

No: 72,015

Number of complaints of racial profiling:

Total: 25

Resulted in disciplinary action: 5

The report was submitted to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the mayor and the Austin City Council. It was reviewed by Dr. Alex Del Carmen, an expert in racial profiling, who confirmed the APD's compliance with legal requirements.

The 85-page report can be viewed in full here.