2020 APD racial profiling report reveals 48% drop in motor vehicle stops

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Monday released its annual racial profiling report. One of the main findings Police Chief Brian Manley highlighted showed that motor vehicle stops in 2020 decreased 48.1% compared to 2019.
Here's a closer look at the data:
Total stops: 72,054
- Stops in which race was known prior to the stop: 1,733
- Stops in which race wasn't known prior to the stop: 70,321
Race/ethnicity
- Alaska native/American Indian: 30
- Asian/Pacific islander: 3,631
- Black: 10,705
- White: 31,359
- Hispanic/Latino: 26,329
Gender
- Male: 46,319
- Female: 25,735
Reason for stop
- Violation of law: 12,880
- Preexisting knowledge: 122
- Moving traffic violation: 51,160
- Vehicle traffic violation: 7,892
Were searches conducted?
- Yes: 5,467
- No: 66,587
Reason for search
- Consent: 25
- Contraband: 59
- Probable: 2,036
- Inventory: 498
- Incident to arrest: 2,849
Was contraband discovered?
- Yes: 1,318
- No: 4,149
Description of contraband
- Drugs: 516
- Weapons: 147
- Currency: 137
- Alcohol: 70
- Stolen property: 0
- Other: 448
Result of the stop
- Verbal warning: 7,665
- Written warning: 35,322
- Citation: 25,352
- Citation and arrest: 346
- Arrest: 3,369
Arrest based on
- Violation of penal code: 2,828
- Violation of traffic law: 9
- Outstanding arrest: 532
Was physical force resulting in bodily injury used during the stop?
- Yes: 39
- No: 72,015
Number of complaints of racial profiling:
- Total: 25
- Resulted in disciplinary action: 5
The report was submitted to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the mayor and the Austin City Council. It was reviewed by Dr. Alex Del Carmen, an expert in racial profiling, who confirmed the APD's compliance with legal requirements.
The 85-page report can be viewed in full here.
