What it's like to be an Austin police officer who identifies as queer

Days before the Austin Pride parade, KVUE's Jason Mikell spoke with an Austin police sergeant who identifies as queer.

AUSTIN, Texas — What is it like to be a member of the LGBTQ community in law enforcement? And what are the impacts of policing in the LGBTQ community?

There have been benefits and drawbacks to identifying as a member of the LGBTQ community in his role, the police sergeant said.

"Being somebody who is queer-identified I think in many ways has allowed me in doing my profession, maybe, to be a little bit more open and accepting of a variety of different individuals in society. Right?" Crumrine said. "I've learned so much doing this job over the decades, but definitely not taking things at face value and just allowing to get to know somebody and not necessarily judging somebody by their cover, but allowing that individual to reveal themselves to me, should they wish, over a period of time."

Mikell asked Crumrine if he's ever faced struggles as an officer who identifies as queer.

"Oh, yeah, absolutely. I mean, you have to remember, when I started in my profession back in 1987, it was illegal in the state of Texas to be gay. And as a matter of fact, most departments, quite a few departments, would ask that in your initial application," he said. "And, you know, it wasn't until Lawrence v. Texas was decided in 2003 that overturned the Texas homosexual conduct law and also sodomy laws in the U.S., many people that were queer-identified were asked these questions not only in their application but oftentimes they were hooked to a polygraph about whether or not they may be gay or not. If you were, then you couldn't be in this profession, right? And not only was it not just for one particular agency, quite often that was a black mark on you that you carried throughout your entire existence if you ever wanted to serve the public in the capacity of a law enforcement officer."

From a policing perspective, law enforcement has also come a long way in terms of how it treats the LGBTQ community, he said.

"So, where we're at right now is the Center for Child Protection. That's where the offices of the Austin Police Department's Child Abuse Unit is. This whole facility at one time was called the Austin State School for Boys, formed in 1938. And it was an institution where individuals who are diagnosed with mental illness were recept – male individuals, male youth," he said. "What we do know historically, right, is in 1952, the American Psychiatric Association stated that homosexuality was a mental disease and they didn't reverse that until 1973. So, you often wonder, I often wonder, how many young boys were sent to this facility with that diagnosis of being homosexual and penalizing and stigmatizing somebody, believing that they had some sort of a mental disability.

"Whereas right now, the great thing of where our office is in the work that we do here is reaching out to those victims of child abuse, both physical and mental, emotional abuse, sexual abuse that happens with children. We are now the individuals – a queer-identified sergeant is one of the individuals, as well as several other queer-identified detectives – that are responsible for being that advocate for children, for doing those investigations that are challenging and holding perpetrators accountable, who have chosen to prey on the most innocent of the most innocent. And so, I think it's a really interesting contrast to think when you look through the prism of time to where things were in 1978 to where things are right now in 2021."

Crumrine said there are myths the LGBTQ community has had regarding law enforcement, and there have been myths the law enforcement community has had regarding the LGBTQ community.

"Throughout my career, which spans nearly three and a half decades, there's been a lot at different times," he said. "Either you couldn't do this job because you are queer and that was not what was accepted versus, 'Well, all cops are X, right?' And they're not. We're no different than anybody else, we're individuals, the same way that any other member of society is, regardless of how they identify, regardless of how they look, regardless of whatever their disabilities or abilities are. We're all individuals."