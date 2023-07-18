Scammers identifying as Austin police targeting people on phone

It involves a person identifying as an APD employee calling several people and claiming they are under arrest unless the victims pay $1,000 in gift cards.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) wants to warn people of a scam circulating through the community.

It involves a person identifying as an APD employee calling several people and claiming they are under arrest unless the victims pay the scammer $1,000 in gift cards.

Police want to remind people that they will not demand payment regarding a fine, fee or warrant.

Below is a list of things to know so you don't get scammed:

Phone numbers can be spoofed

If told you have an arrest warrant, request the name of the issuing agency Call or email the agency to confirm its legitimate

If the verification fails report the scammer to 311 or iReportAustin.com

Police will never call and demand payment of any kind for a fine, fee and/or warrant

Police say that scammers use intimidation tactics such as threatening additional charges, increased fines or fees if you refuse to pay

Do not share personal information

Do not call or email the phone number or email address provided to you by the caller