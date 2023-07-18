Scammers identifying as Austin police targeting people on phone

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) wants to warn people of a scam circulating through the community.
It involves a person identifying as an APD employee calling several people and claiming they are under arrest unless the victims pay the scammer $1,000 in gift cards.
Police want to remind people that they will not demand payment regarding a fine, fee or warrant.
Below is a list of things to know so you don't get scammed:
- Phone numbers can be spoofed
- If told you have an arrest warrant, request the name of the issuing agency
- Call or email the agency to confirm its legitimate
- If the verification fails report the scammer to 311 or iReportAustin.com
- Police will never call and demand payment of any kind for a fine, fee and/or warrant
- Police say that scammers use intimidation tactics such as threatening additional charges, increased fines or fees if you refuse to pay
- Do not share personal information
- Do not call or email the phone number or email address provided to you by the caller