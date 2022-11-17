Austin PD searching for person of interest in disappearance of 34-year-old Justin Haden

x
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit is now seeking the community's help in identifying a person of interest regarding the disappearance of Justin Haden.

APD said surveillance cameras caught images of a man who was with 34-year-old Haden several times on Halloween night, which was the night before Haden was last seen.

The person of interest was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt. His appearance is described as: 

  • 25-35 years of age
  • 5’8” tall
  • 140 lbs.
  • Brown hair
  • Tattoo on left forearm

APD also provided a description of a suspect car: 

  • 2-door, blue, Honda Civic
  • Sunroof
  • No rear bumper
  • No front license plate
  • No registration sticker on the windshield
Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 in the Domain area, in the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. He was reported missing on Nov. 7. Haden is described as: 

  • White male
  • 5 feet, 8 inches tall
  • 140 pounds
  • Short, brown hair
  • Blue eyes

Anyone with more information on Haden's whereabouts or information on the person of interest is asked to call 911 or the APD's Missing Person Unit at 512-974-5250.

