Austin PD searching for person of interest in disappearance of 34-year-old Justin Haden

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit is now seeking the community's help in identifying a person of interest regarding the disappearance of Justin Haden.
APD said surveillance cameras caught images of a man who was with 34-year-old Haden several times on Halloween night, which was the night before Haden was last seen.
The person of interest was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt. His appearance is described as:
- 25-35 years of age
- 5’8” tall
- 140 lbs.
- Brown hair
- Tattoo on left forearm
APD also provided a description of a suspect car:
- 2-door, blue, Honda Civic
- Sunroof
- No rear bumper
- No front license plate
- No registration sticker on the windshield
Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 in the Domain area, in the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. He was reported missing on Nov. 7. Haden is described as:
- White male
- 5 feet, 8 inches tall
- 140 pounds
- Short, brown hair
- Blue eyes
Anyone with more information on Haden's whereabouts or information on the person of interest is asked to call 911 or the APD's Missing Person Unit at 512-974-5250.