Austin PD searching for person of interest in disappearance of 34-year-old Justin Haden

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit is now seeking the community's help in identifying a person of interest regarding the disappearance of Justin Haden.

APD said surveillance cameras caught images of a man who was with 34-year-old Haden several times on Halloween night, which was the night before Haden was last seen.

The person of interest was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt. His appearance is described as:

25-35 years of age

5’8” tall

140 lbs.

Brown hair

Tattoo on left forearm

APD also provided a description of a suspect car:

2-door, blue, Honda Civic

Sunroof

No rear bumper

No front license plate

No registration sticker on the windshield

Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 in the Domain area, in the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. He was reported missing on Nov. 7. Haden is described as:

White male

5 feet, 8 inches tall

140 pounds

Short, brown hair

Blue eyes

Anyone with more information on Haden's whereabouts or information on the person of interest is asked to call 911 or the APD's Missing Person Unit at 512-974-5250.