Austin Police officers will not get stipends for shift differential and FTO pay during contract negotiations after city council failed to pass a majority vote on Thursday.

Five council members voted for the stipend to be paid out, four voted against it, one abstained, and one was absent from the meeting. A majority vote from the council (six out of 11 potential votes) was needed to pass the special pay issue.

JUST IN: Austin City Council votes NO to allowing Austin Police Officers to receive their stipends for shift differential and FTO pay during contract negotiations. pic.twitter.com/FoKnY5W6zg — Kris Betts (@KrisB_KVUE) June 15, 2018

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said in May the new stipend ordinance would have been in perpetuity, which meant the special pay issue would not have been a problem in the future.

RELATED | Austin police officers may get stipend pay restored in perpetuity

Austin Council restores stipends to police officers

Back in December 2017, the council rejected a five-year, $82 million renewal of the city's labor contract with the Austin Police Association (APA). At the time, some members said the deal was too costly and lacked transparency.

In February 2018, Austin City Council voted 10-1 to restore most of the stipends officers used to receive under the city's contract with the police association, but the stipends were lost again at the end of May, KVUE reported.

As a result, officers and their families are losing between $200 to $1000 per month.

Officers earn special pay for different reasons, such as for being bilingual or for working mental health shifts.

© 2018 KVUE