AUSTIN, Texas — Three Austin police officers and a corporal won't face charges involving the death of Paul Landry in November 2018.

A Travis County Special Grand Jury has concluded its review and decided to not give Officers Gabriel Dobkin, Raul Dominguez, Jordan Carey and Corporal Joseph Price indictments after listening to approximately 18 hours of testimony from multiple witnesses, according to the Travis County District Attorney.

On November 5, 2018, several 911 calls were received requesting police to respond to a person in the roadway at the intersection of Braker and Metric Blvd. in northwest Austin.

Dobkin arrived to the scene and found 39-year-old Landry in the middle of the road, ordered him to get out of the street and told dispatch Landry appeared to be in an altered state, the DA press released stated.

After several commands with no response, Dobkin attempted to place Landry in custody. Dominguez assisted by placing handcuffs on Landry, who resisted and a struggle ensued. Dobkin contacted radio dispatch and requested an ambulance and additional units, according to the DA.

Carey arrived and assisted in restraining Landry. The three officers then moved Landry out of the street and onto a grassy area, the press release said. While waiting for the ambulance to arrive, the struggle continued, at which point Corporal Price arrived and assisted by placing handcuffs on Landry’s feet.

The officers’ use of force consisted of applying pressure to Landry’s body as he struggled with them, according to the DA's office. During this physical encounter, which lasted approximately five minutes, the DA said no strikes were delivered or weapons used by any of the officers.

When EMS arrived to provide medical treatment, Landry went into cardiac arrest and he was given CPR several times; paramedics were able to resuscitate him, but Landry died at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be a result of the combined effects of methamphetamine toxicity and physical restraint. The DA noted that Landry’s toxicology report reflected a methamphetamine level over four times the lethal dose.

