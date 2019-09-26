AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police officers have honored their word to bring books to elementary school Little Free Libraries after losing a football bet.

Ahead of the Texas-LSU football game earlier this month, Austin Patrol Commander Chris G. Vallejo, Senior Police Officer Bino Cadenas and Assistant Austin Police Chief Richard Guajardo made a bet with former Louisiana State Police sergeant Stacey Pearson.

“If @TexasFootball wins, I’ll donate 5 books to your @LtlFreeLibrary, and if @LSUfootball wins, you’ll donate 5 books to another police department’s #LittleFreeLibrary?” Pearson wrote on Twitter ahead of the game.

“It’s on now!” Vallejo responded.

Guajardo also got in on the bet.

“I’m in! Hook em!” he wrote.

The LSU Tigers went on to beat the Texas Longhorns 45-38.

On Thursday, the officers followed through on their bet, delivering books to the Little Free Libraries at Metz Elementary and Del Valle Elementary.

“@capableguardian, a bet's a bet!” Vallejo wrote on Twitter. “Here's the payoff from the LSU-UT wager! We had fun delivering #books to the Little Free Libraries at @metzelementary & @DVISD_DVES today! Love our @ATX #community! Thx @Bino_APD for coordinating - you're a rockstar, bro! #kidsbooks #readingrocks”

“Sad my @TexasFootball LH lost a hard fought game to LSU, it was still a win-win bet for us!” Guajardo said on Twitter on Thursday. “Glad we could donate [books] to 2 @LtlFreeLibrary(ies) in the ATX area! TY to all the staff @metzelementary & @DVISD_DVES for helping us this morning! @capableguardian it’s on next year!”

Little Free Library is a nonprofit providing community book exchanges where neighbors can borrow and donate books via small drop boxes.

