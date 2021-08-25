Austin police have seized 109 guns since start of gun violence intervention program

The program began on April 16 of this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police officers are continuing to target gun crimes in the city.

Through the "Violence Intervention Program" that launched in April, the department says officers have seized 109 firearms and have made 62 arrests.

The Austin Police Department said that due to that success, the program will continue through Sept. 30.

The program began on April 16 of this year. The goal of the program is to improve the safety of the Austin community proactively.

“We are intentionally focusing our combined efforts on cases that are violent in nature, and this plan will work well to fight back against criminals who would do harm to Austin residents,” Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said.