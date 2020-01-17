AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin police officer has been suspended for 10 days after a disciplinary memo said he drove his vehicle onto a city sidewalk and hit a fleeing suspect riding a bicycle.

In the memo, Sgt. Eric Cleveland acknowlegded to the Internal Affairs department at APD that he "did not operate his vehicle in a prudent manner," which resulted in the collision with the fleeing suspect. He also said in hindsight that while he did not have malicious intent, his decisions were still erroneous.

The memo also states that another reasoning behind Cleveland's suspension was for not having his body camera properly attached to him, nor was it turned on for the "entirety of the time that he was involved in enforcement actions."

Cleveland's suspension started on Jan. 11 and would be effective until Jan. 20.

