AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department announced Monday its Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was conducting a criminal investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct involving APD Officer Walter Dodds.

APD said takes all allegations of criminal conduct seriously and the SIU has executed a DNA search warrant in the case.

In addition to the criminal investigation, APD said its Internal Affairs Division was conducting an internal investigation into Dodds’ alleged actions.

According to the department, Officer Dodds has been an APD officer since December of 2017 and patrols the northeast Austin area. He has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigations, APD said.

APD would not release any more information "in order to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigations."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Texas HHSC has received reports of 281 nursing homes, 100 assisted living facilities with at least 1 case

Investigators don't find firearm in car of man killed by APD officer, Austin police chief says

Elon Musk says Tesla's California factory is restarting production, defying county order

Man who allegedly threw meat and lettuce at H-E-B cashier not arrested, cited for assault and given trespass warning

Gregory, Travis McMichael charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery: GBI