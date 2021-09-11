Austin police officer goes the extra mile to run every street he patrols

In three months, Cpl. Ben Mewis ran nearly 600 miles along 1,200 Austin streets.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer went the extra mile to get to know the community he patrols.

In July, Cpl. Ben Mewis decided to run every street in his sector, which includes Hwy 183 to Lady Bird Lake and the 360 bridge to I-35, as well as the Mueller area.

When Mewis finished in October, he completed 573 miles along 1,226 streets.

Mewis was born and raised in the same sector he now patrols. After learning about a man who ran every street in San Francisco, Mewis was inspired to adjust the idea to get to know his community better.

"I thought it would just be neat to see it from a perspective on foot, just see it from a different angle as opposed to just being in a patrol car, constantly driving around," Mewis told KVUE.

Mewis is a corporal overseeing six officers, but he still spends his time patrolling the streets, so he can have a better understanding of what his officers see and what the community is facing.

Since Mewis did not have much free time while in uniform, he conquered most of the run in his off the clock. During these runs, he felt encouraged as people offered him water on hot days and cheered him on along the way.

"I think the only struggles were certain times, just being motivated to get up and actually come in because it's like, 'Ok, it's going to be hot again,'" he said.

Mewis works the evening shift, so often times, he tackled his run in the summer heat before heading to work.

His 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, was his biggest supporter running with him whenever she found the chance.

When Mewis did find downtime in uniform, he turned his engine off, got out of his patrol car and started walking.

"People would ask the one question I always get, which is 'What's wrong? Is something going on?' I would be like, 'No, I am just getting out, stretching my legs, trying to walk around the sector and get to know it better,'" Mewis said.

When people heard that, Mewis said it helped them relax and strike up a conversation. They talked about anything ranging from safety issues in the neighborhood and the current state of Austin to fun topics like TV shows and movies.

Mewis' goal was to run six miles on the days he worked and 13 to 20 on days he was off.

When Austin Police Assistant Chief Scott Perry heard of Mewis' accomplishment, he applauded the corporal saying it not only showed his commitment to his physical abilities for the job, but also his commitment to learning and understanding the community he is serving.

"That speaks volumes to his character, the way that he represents himself as an Austin police officer. The fact that he wants to be out there doing things and involved and engaged in the community is very, very important right now," Perry said.

While Mewis did not intend to get attention from his efforts, he hopes his journey shows the community that officers want to be there for residents beyond a 911 call.

He hopes people see them as people too, who have the same goal of understanding how they can better protect families and the community every day.

"I thought that it was a great experience and positive overall. It wasn't seen as like, 'Hey, you're not just a cop, a figurehead cop. You're a person. Let's hang out and talk.'"